Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

