Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.
