Revance Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 55,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,327% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,874 call options.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 634.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

