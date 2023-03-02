Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Expands By 498.9%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 498.9% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGFMF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGFMF stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.