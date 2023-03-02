Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Expands By 881.4%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 881.4% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEX. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 725.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

