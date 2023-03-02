Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.89. 124,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 665,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $981.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $877,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Articles

