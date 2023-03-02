Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,259 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 4,246 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 662.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 974,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 846,998 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

