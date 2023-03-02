Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Increases By 806.5%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 806.5% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Logiq Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGIQ opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Logiq has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Logiq alerts:

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the DataLogiq and AppLogiq segments. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance, and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.