Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Increases By 806.5%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 806.5% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Logiq Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LGIQ opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Logiq has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
About Logiq
