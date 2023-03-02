Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Grows By 1,050.8%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 1,050.8% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

