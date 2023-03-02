Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Grows By 1,050.8%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 1,050.8% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Azimut Exploration Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.
About Azimut Exploration
