Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $6.51

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.25. Getty Images shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 30,241 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GETY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

