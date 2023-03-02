Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 1,346.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.59.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Stories

