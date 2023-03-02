Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Up 1,122.5% in February

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 1,122.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kirin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Kirin has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

