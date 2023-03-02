Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Down to $46.84

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $45.43. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 35,542 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $639.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.10.
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.
