Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 1,218.2% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($61.70) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Up 3.6 %

KIGRY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.