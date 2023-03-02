CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,900 shares, a growth of 1,333.9% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CapitaLand China Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.08 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get CapitaLand China Trust alerts:

CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance

CapitaLand China Trust stock opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. CapitaLand China Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.83.

CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), formerly known as CapitaLand Retail China Trust, is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Upon completion of the transformational acquisition of five business parks and balance 49% interest in Rock Square, CLCT's enlarged portfolio will comprise of 13 shopping malls and five business park properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.