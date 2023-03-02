Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.34.

VTNR opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

