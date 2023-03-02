Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Lowered to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

SNDX opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,390,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

