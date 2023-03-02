Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Benchmark

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.24.
Trex Stock Performance
TREX stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trex
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
