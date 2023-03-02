Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $120.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.