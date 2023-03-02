Kamran F. Husain Acquires 2,000 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Kamran F. Husain bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,841. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Heritage Commerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97.
Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Heritage Commerce Company Profile
Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
