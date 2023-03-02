Kamran F. Husain Acquires 2,000 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Kamran F. Husain bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,841. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

