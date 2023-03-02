Damon Christopher Ward Sells 685 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) VP Damon Christopher Ward sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $23,598.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 1.8 %

SPR opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,025,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

