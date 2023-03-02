Rhoda Phillippo Buys 2,500 Shares of Dexus (ASX:DXS) Stock

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) insider Rhoda Phillippo bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.54 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of A$21,357.50 ($14,430.74).

Dexus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

