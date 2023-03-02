Marinus Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,851% compared to the average volume of 1,051 call options.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,990,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 872,782 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Antara Capital LP raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

