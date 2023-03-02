Alan Cameron Purchases 20,000 Shares of Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Rating) insider Alan Cameron bought 20,000 shares of Nuix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$21,220.00 ($14,337.84).

Nuix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Nuix Company Profile

Nuix Limited provides investigative analytics and intelligence software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers Nuix Workstation, a solution for processing file formats and source types into meaningful information by capturing the content, metadata, and context; Nuix Discover that provides processing, analytics, and machine learning-powered review in a single platform; and Nuix Investigate, a solution which extracts, correlates, and contextualizes various types of data types, across people, objects, locations, and events.

