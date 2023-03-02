Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,041.24 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,116.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton bought 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.36 per share, with a total value of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton bought 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.