Chuck Hastings Buys 10,000 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) Director Chuck Hastings bought 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

APLD opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $256.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 5.11. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,451,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 1,020.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

