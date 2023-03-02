Insider Buying: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Acquires 1,403 Shares of Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) Director William E. Esham III purchased 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $24,061.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shore Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.88.
Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.
