Insider Buying: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Acquires 1,403 Shares of Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) Director William E. Esham III purchased 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $24,061.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

