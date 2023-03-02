Rahul Shukla Sells 4,193 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stem Price Performance

STEM stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Stem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Stem in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Stem

A number of brokerages have commented on STEM. Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.