Insider Buying: QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Buys 1,885 Shares of Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) insider Tan Le bought 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.99 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,256.15 ($19,091.99).
QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.81.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.