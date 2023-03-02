Insider Buying: QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Buys 1,885 Shares of Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) insider Tan Le bought 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.99 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,256.15 ($19,091.99).

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.