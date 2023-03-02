Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $29,433.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isaac Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Isaac Woods sold 19 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.88, for a total value of $4,918.72.

ROK opened at $292.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.96 and a 200-day moving average of $257.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $299.40. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

