Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Acquires $32,383.30 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 15,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,383.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,566,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 13,276 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $28,410.64.

NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

