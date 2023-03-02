PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $31,545.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $31,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,257,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,854,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $29,369.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $59,598.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $37,750.00.

PRT stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

