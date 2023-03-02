Thomas Tesoro Sells 1,000 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMP stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $853.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.56. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $748,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $3,388,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

