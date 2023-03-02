SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.01, but opened at $68.00. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 96,029 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.67%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More
