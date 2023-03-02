SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.01, but opened at $68.00. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 96,029 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.67%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

