James J. Twarozynski Sells 2,000 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $463.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 27.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Independent Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More

