Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.05. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 766,241 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Down 7.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

