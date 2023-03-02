Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.05. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 766,241 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 9,361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 526,393 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

