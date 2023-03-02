Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $57,579.12 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Addus HomeCare Stock Performance
Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99.
Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
