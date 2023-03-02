Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $57,579.12 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Addus HomeCare

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

