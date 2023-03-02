Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Down to $22.13

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $21.15. Arconic shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 133,936 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arconic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 135,305 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 74.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 633,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 992,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.