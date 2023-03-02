Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Sells 5,083 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Richard Qiu sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 510,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,782.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Udemy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

About Udemy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

