Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Apostolos Zafolias Sells 3,332 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $43,937.74.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $826.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

