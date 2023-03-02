Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Up to $82.52

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.52, but opened at $85.93. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 159,523 shares changing hands.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

