Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.97. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 158,696 shares.
Specifically, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,935,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $136,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,698.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,935,288 shares in the company, valued at $89,514,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 581,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,853 and sold 123,296 shares valued at $1,004,591. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
