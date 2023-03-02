Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.97. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 158,696 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,935,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $136,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,698.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,935,288 shares in the company, valued at $89,514,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 581,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,853 and sold 123,296 shares valued at $1,004,591. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

