ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Gap Down to $177.64

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.64, but opened at $167.77. ICU Medical shares last traded at $170.33, with a volume of 18,645 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.