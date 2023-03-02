Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.32. Arko shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 15,254 shares.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arko by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arko by 363.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

