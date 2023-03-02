Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells 8,042 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $79,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 254,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,845.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $47,794.72.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $26,461.60.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01.

Udemy Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

