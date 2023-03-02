Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Up to $32.57

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.57, but opened at $34.90. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 26,798 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $743.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

