HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $58,708.00 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.

HireRight Price Performance

HireRight stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HireRight during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the third quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

