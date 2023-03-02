Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down to $78.59

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.59, but opened at $73.55. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 21,329 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie cut Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.