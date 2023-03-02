TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $15.93

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $14.79. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 793,630 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

