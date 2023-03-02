Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.01. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 314,173 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

About Thoughtworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 48.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.