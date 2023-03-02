Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.01. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 314,173 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
