Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down to $10.56

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $9.45. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 76,150 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

